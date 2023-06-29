The Cincinnati Bengals have +900 odds to win the Super Bowl, fourth-best in the league as of December 31.

Watch the Bengals this season on Fubo!

Bengals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +120

+120 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +900

Looking to place a futures bet on the Bengals to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cincinnati Betting Insights

Cincinnati won 12 games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing three times.

Last season, six Bengals games hit the over.

Offensively, Cincinnati ranked eighth in the NFL with 360.5 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 16th in total defense (335.7 yards allowed per contest).

The Bengals had six wins at home last year and six away.

Cincinnati won once as an underdog (1-1) a year ago, and went 11-2 as the favored team.

The Bengals were 8-3 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC North.

Bengals Impact Players

Joe Burrow threw for 4,475 yards (279.7 per game), completing 68.3% of his passes, with 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 16 games last year.

On the ground, Burrow scored five touchdowns and picked up 257 yards.

On the ground, Joe Mixon scored seven touchdowns and accumulated 814 yards (58.1 per game).

Mixon also had 60 receptions for 441 yards and two TDs.

In 12 games a season ago, Ja'Marr Chase had 87 receptions for 1,046 yards (87.2 per game) and nine touchdowns.

Tee Higgins had 74 catches for 1,029 yards (64.3 per game) and seven touchdowns in 16 games.

Logan Wilson posted one interception to go with 123 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and four passes defended in 15 games last year.

Bet on Bengals to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Bengals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Browns - +3500 2 September 17 Ravens - +1800 3 September 25 Rams - +5000 4 October 1 @ Titans - +12500 5 October 8 @ Cardinals - +20000 6 October 15 Seahawks - +3000 8 October 29 @ 49ers - +900 9 November 5 Bills - +800 10 November 12 Texans - +15000 11 November 16 @ Ravens - +1800 12 November 26 Steelers - +6600 13 December 4 @ Jaguars - +2500 14 December 10 Colts - +10000 15 December 17 Vikings - +4000 16 December 23 @ Steelers - +6600 17 December 31 @ Chiefs - +650 18 January 7 Browns - +3500

Odds are current as of June 29 at 5:22 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.