Tommy Henry gets the nod on the mound for the Arizona Diamondbacks against Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels on Friday at 9:38 PM ET.

Angels vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Angels Batting & Pitching Performance

The Angels average 1.5 home runs per game to rank fourth in MLB play with 124 total home runs.

Los Angeles ranks fourth in baseball, slugging .447.

The Angels have the eighth-best batting average in the majors (.259).

Los Angeles has the No. 6 offense in MLB play, scoring five runs per game (415 total runs).

The Angels rank fifth in MLB with a .333 on-base percentage.

The Angels' 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 20th in baseball.

Los Angeles' pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.

Los Angeles' 4.22 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Angels average MLB's 20th-ranked WHIP (1.333).

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks rank 11th in Major League Baseball with 96 home runs.

Fueled by 278 extra-base hits, Arizona ranks sixth in MLB with a .439 slugging percentage this season.

The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of .264 this season, which ranks third among MLB teams.

Arizona is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking fifth with 420 total runs this season.

The Diamondbacks have an OBP of .330 this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.

The Diamondbacks rank third in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.6 whiffs per contest.

Arizona strikes out 8.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 21st in MLB.

Arizona has the 19th-ranked ERA (4.44) in the majors this season.

The Diamondbacks have a combined WHIP of 1.341 as a pitching staff, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher

The Angels will send Griffin Canning (6-2) to make his 13th start of the season. He is 6-2 with a 3.99 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 65 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last appearance came on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed six scoreless innings while allowing four hits.

Canning is aiming for his third quality start in a row.

Canning is seeking his eighth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.4 frames per appearance on the hill.

He has made two appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Henry (4-1) for his 12th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Thursday, June 22, when he gave up one earned run and allowed seven hits in 6 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.

Henry will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

In 12 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Angels Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Angels Starter Opponent Starter 6/25/2023 Rockies L 4-3 Away Tyler Anderson Austin Gomber 6/26/2023 White Sox W 2-1 Home Reid Detmers Dylan Cease 6/27/2023 White Sox W 4-2 Home - Michael Kopech 6/28/2023 White Sox L 11-5 Home Jaime Barria Lucas Giolito 6/29/2023 White Sox L 9-7 Home Patrick Sandoval Lance Lynn 6/30/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Griffin Canning Tommy Henry 7/1/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Tyler Anderson Ryne Nelson 7/2/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Reid Detmers Zac Gallen 7/3/2023 Padres - Away Shohei Ohtani Blake Snell 7/4/2023 Padres - Away Jaime Barria Joe Musgrove 7/5/2023 Padres - Away Patrick Sandoval Seth Lugo

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 6/24/2023 Giants L 7-6 Away Merrill Kelly Ryan Walker 6/25/2023 Giants W 5-2 Away Ryne Nelson Anthony DeSclafani 6/27/2023 Rays W 8-4 Home Zac Gallen Taj Bradley 6/28/2023 Rays L 3-2 Home Zach Davies Zach Eflin 6/29/2023 Rays L 6-1 Home Brandon Pfaadt Zack Littell 6/30/2023 Angels - Away Tommy Henry Griffin Canning 7/1/2023 Angels - Away Ryne Nelson Tyler Anderson 7/2/2023 Angels - Away Zac Gallen Reid Detmers 7/4/2023 Mets - Home Zach Davies Kodai Senga 7/5/2023 Mets - Home Brandon Pfaadt Max Scherzer 7/6/2023 Mets - Home Tommy Henry Carlos Carrasco

