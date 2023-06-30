Joey Votto Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Padres - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
On Friday, Joey Votto (on the back of going 0-for-6 with an RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Seth Lugo. First pitch is at 5:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-6 with an RBI) against the Orioles.
Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 5:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Votto? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Joey Votto At The Plate
- Votto is batting .185 with three home runs and four walks.
- This year, Votto has totaled at least one hit in three of eight games (37.5%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In eight games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Votto has driven in a run in three games this year (37.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once three times this year (37.5%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|2
|.278
|AVG
|.000
|.435
|OBP
|.100
|.778
|SLG
|.000
|3
|XBH
|0
|3
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|1
|6/3
|K/BB
|5/1
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Padres have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender 87 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
- The Padres will send Lugo (3-4) out to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.01 ERA and 47 strikeouts through 51 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when he went five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 33-year-old has put up a 4.01 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .275 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.