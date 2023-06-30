Mystics vs. Dream: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
On Friday, June 30, 2023 at Gateway Center Arena, the Atlanta Dream (5-8) will be attempting to break a three-game losing skid when hosting the Washington Mystics (9-5). It airs at 7:30 PM ET on ION.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Mystics vs. Dream matchup.
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Mystics vs. Dream Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ION
- Location: College Park, Georgia
- Arena: Gateway Center Arena
Mystics vs. Dream Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Mystics Moneyline
|Dream Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Mystics (-2.5)
|164.5
|-145
|+125
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Mystics (-2.5)
|164.5
|-135
|+110
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Mystics (-2.5)
|164.5
|-145
|+110
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Mystics (-1.5)
|164.5
|-130
|+100
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Mystics vs. Dream Betting Trends
- The Mystics are 7-6-0 ATS this season.
- The Dream have compiled a 6-6-0 record against the spread this year.
- Washington is 5-6 ATS this season when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
- When playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs this season, Atlanta has an ATS record of 4-5.
- A total of three out of the Mystics' 13 games this season have hit the over.
- In the Dream's 12 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total eight times.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.