On Friday, June 30 at 5:10 PM ET, the San Diego Padres (37-44) visit the Cincinnati Reds (43-38) at Great American Ball Park. Seth Lugo will get the call for the Padres, while Graham Ashcraft will take the hill for the Reds.

The favored Padres have -135 moneyline odds against the underdog Reds, who are listed at +115. The over/under for the game has been listed at 11 runs.

Reds vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Time: 5:10 PM ET

5:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Lugo - SD (3-4, 4.01 ERA) vs Ashcraft - CIN (3-6, 7.17 ERA)

Reds vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Have the desire to wager on the Reds' matchup against the Padres but aren't sure where to begin? We're here to assist you. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Reds (+115) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Reds to defeat the Padres with those odds, and the Reds emerge with the victory, you'd get back $21.50.

Explore More About This Game

Reds vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Padres have been favored 57 times and won 28, or 49.1%, of those games.

The Padres have a 24-21 record (winning 53.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for San Diego.

The Padres played as the moneyline favorite in each of their last 10 games, and finished 2-8 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, San Diego and its opponents combined to hit the over six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 60 games this year and have walked away with the win 29 times (48.3%) in those games.

This season, the Reds have been victorious 22 times in 44 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 4-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Reds vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+190) TJ Friedl 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+200) Jake Fraley 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+155) Jonathan India 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+165) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 19th 2nd Win NL Central +300 - 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.