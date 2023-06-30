The Cincinnati Reds, including TJ Friedl and his .611 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at Great American Ball Park, Friday at 5:10 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 3-for-5 with a home run and a walk) in his previous game against the Orioles.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Game Time: 5:10 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Explore More About This Game

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl is batting .317 with 12 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 21 walks.

Friedl has gotten a hit in 39 of 58 games this season (67.2%), with multiple hits on 20 occasions (34.5%).

He has gone deep in 10.3% of his games this season, and 2.6% of his plate appearances.

Friedl has picked up an RBI in 19 games this season (32.8%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (10.3%).

He has scored in 23 games this year (39.7%), including seven multi-run games (12.1%).

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 29 .309 AVG .324 .400 OBP .371 .553 SLG .444 12 XBH 9 4 HR 2 21 RBI 10 21/13 K/BB 20/8 7 SB 7

Padres Pitching Rankings