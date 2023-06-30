On Friday, Tyler Stephenson (on the back of going 2-for-4) and the Cincinnati Reds face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Seth Lugo. First pitch is at 5:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Orioles.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 5:10 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

TV Channel: BSOH

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson has 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 28 walks while hitting .257.

Stephenson has recorded a hit in 49 of 75 games this season (65.3%), including 19 multi-hit games (25.3%).

In 6.7% of his games this season, he has homered, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.

Stephenson has an RBI in 26 of 75 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them.

In 30 of 75 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 38 .250 AVG .264 .331 OBP .331 .341 SLG .382 6 XBH 12 3 HR 2 15 RBI 17 37/15 K/BB 47/13 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings