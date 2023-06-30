Will Benson -- batting .385 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the San Diego Padres, with Seth Lugo on the mound, on June 30 at 5:10 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent game (3-for-5 with a double, a triple and an RBI) against the Orioles.

Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Will Benson At The Plate

Benson has two doubles, three triples, three home runs and 15 walks while hitting .278.

Benson has recorded a hit in 16 of 33 games this season (48.5%), including five multi-hit games (15.2%).

In three games this season, he has hit a home run (9.1%, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish).

In five games this season (15.2%), Benson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 12 of 33 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 18 .163 AVG .383 .265 OBP .482 .372 SLG .553 3 XBH 5 3 HR 0 4 RBI 3 20/6 K/BB 7/9 3 SB 2

Padres Pitching Rankings