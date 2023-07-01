The 2023 campaign kicks off for Chidobe Awuzie when the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns square off at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Chidobe Awuzie Injury Status

Awuzie is currently not on the injured list.

Chidobe Awuzie 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 35 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 5 Pass Def.

Chidobe Awuzie 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Steelers 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 2 @Cowboys 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 3 @Jets 0.0 0.0 5 0 3 Week 4 Dolphins 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 5 @Ravens 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 6 @Saints 0.0 0.0 4 0 2 Week 7 Falcons 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 8 @Browns 0.0 0.0 2 0 0

