Chris Evans: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Chris Evans' 2023 campaign kicks off on September 10 with a Week 1 contest that pits the Cincinnati Bengals against the Cleveland Browns. Gametime is scheduled for 1:00 PM ET.
Chris Evans Injury Status
Evans is currently not on the injured list.
Chris Evans 2022 Stats
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|0 CAR, 0 YDS (0 YPC), 0 TD
|4 TAR, 3 REC, 38 YDS, 1 TD
Chris Evans Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|9.80
|428
|98
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|32.95
|319
|89
|2023 ADP
|-
|455
|113
Other Bengals Players
Chris Evans 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 3
|@Jets
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|Week 4
|Dolphins
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Browns
|0
|0
|0
|1
|26
|0
|Week 13
|Chiefs
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|1
