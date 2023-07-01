Looking at odds to win the NBA Clutch Player of the Year award for 2023-24, the Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland is currently +15000 -- see below for more stats and info.

Darius Garland Clutch POY Odds

Clutch Player Odds: +15000 (37th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $15000)

MVP Odds: +50000 (40th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $50000)

Darius Garland 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 20 Points 20.7 414 Rebounds 2.8 55 Assists 5.9 118 Steals 1.6 32 Blocks 0.2 4 FG% 47.0% 151-for-321 3P% 34.6% 36-for-104

Darius Garland's Next Game

Matchup: New Orleans Pelicans at Cleveland Cavaliers

New Orleans Pelicans at Cleveland Cavaliers Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM

7:30 PM TV Channel: BSOH, BSNO

BSOH, BSNO

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

