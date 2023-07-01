Daylen Baldwin is ready for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Cleveland Browns kick off their season in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.

Daylen Baldwin Injury Status

Baldwin is currently not on the injury report.

Daylen Baldwin 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 2 TAR, 2 REC, 25 YDS, 0 TD

Daylen Baldwin 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 15 Ravens 2 2 25 0

