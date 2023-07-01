Donovan Peoples-Jones: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Donovan Peoples-Jones is ready for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Cleveland Browns kick off their season in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.
Donovan Peoples-Jones Injury Status
Peoples-Jones is currently not listed as injured.
Donovan Peoples-Jones 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|96 TAR, 61 REC, 839 YDS, 3 TD
Donovan Peoples-Jones Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|100.10
|137
|40
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|84.26
|188
|67
|2023 ADP
|-
|158
|61
Donovan Peoples-Jones Next Game Props (vs. the Bengals)
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
|35.5
|-111
Donovan Peoples-Jones 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Panthers
|11
|6
|60
|0
|Week 2
|Jets
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Steelers
|3
|1
|10
|0
|Week 4
|@Falcons
|9
|5
|71
|0
|Week 5
|Chargers
|7
|4
|50
|0
|Week 6
|Patriots
|5
|4
|74
|0
|Week 7
|@Ravens
|6
|6
|71
|0
|Week 8
|Bengals
|4
|4
|81
|0
|Week 10
|@Dolphins
|9
|5
|99
|0
|Week 11
|@Bills
|6
|5
|61
|1
|Week 12
|Buccaneers
|4
|2
|16
|0
|Week 13
|@Texans
|3
|3
|44
|0
|Week 14
|@Bengals
|12
|8
|114
|0
|Week 15
|Ravens
|4
|4
|31
|1
|Week 16
|Saints
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Week 17
|@Commanders
|3
|1
|13
|1
|Week 18
|@Steelers
|4
|2
|42
|0
