Duron Harmon and the Cleveland Browns will match up with the Chicago Bears at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 15 of the 2023 campaign. All of Harmon's numbers that you need to know can be found on this page.

Duron Harmon Injury Status

Harmon is currently not on the injury report.

Duron Harmon 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats
6 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Duron Harmon 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD
Week 8 @Chargers 0.0 1.0 5 0 0
Week 9 @Saints 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

