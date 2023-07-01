Elijah Moore is +25000 to win the Offensive Player of the Year award, according to oddsmakers. Those odds are 112th-best in the NFL, making him a longshot for the award.

Elijah Moore 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +25000 112th Bet $100 to win $25,000

Elijah Moore Insights

On 65 targets, Moore totaled 446 yards via 37 catches with one TD last season (27.9 yards per game).

The Browns, who were 18th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 50.4% of the time while running the football 49.6% of the time.

Cleveland ranked 22nd in passing yards last season (202.6 per game), but it played really well on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-best in the NFL with 196.2 passing yards allowed per game.

All Browns Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Myles Garrett +20000 (41st in NFL) +700 (2nd in NFL) Deshaun Watson +3000 (12th in NFL) +25000 (112th in NFL) Nick Chubb +1800 (4th in NFL) Za'Darius Smith +10000 (28th in NFL) Amari Cooper +12500 (50th in NFL) Denzel Ward +25000 (71st in NFL) Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah +25000 (71st in NFL) David Njoku +20000 (75th in NFL) Elijah Moore +25000 (112th in NFL)

