Looking at odds to win the Hart Memorial Trophy (awarded to the NHL's Most Valuable Player) for the 2023-24 season, the Pittsburgh Penguins' Evgeni Malkin is currently +25000 -- continue reading for more stats and information.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Evgeni Malkin's Hart Trophy Odds

MVP Odds: +25000 (51st in NHL)

Think Evgeni Malkin will win NHL MVP? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!

Evgeni Malkin 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 30 Time on Ice 18:57 568:39 Goals 0.4 11 Assists 0.5 15 Points 0.9 26 Hits 0.2 7 Takeaways 0.9 28 Giveaways 1.1 34 Penalty Minutes 1.1 32

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!

Evgeni Malkin's Next Game

Matchup: Carolina Hurricanes at Pittsburgh Penguins

Carolina Hurricanes at Pittsburgh Penguins Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM TV Channel: BSSO,SportsNet PT,ESPN+

BSSO,SportsNet PT,ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.