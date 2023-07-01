The beginning of the 2023 NFL season is fast approaching, with Greg Newsome II and the Cleveland Browns opening the year with a tilt versus the Cincinnati Bengals at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Greg Newsome II Injury Status

Newsome is currently not listed as injured.

Greg Newsome II 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 42 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 6 Pass Def.

Greg Newsome II 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Panthers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 2 Jets 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 3 Steelers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 4 @Falcons 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 5 Chargers 0.0 0.0 3 0 1 Week 6 Patriots 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 7 @Ravens 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 8 Bengals 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 10 @Dolphins 0.5 0.0 3 0 0 Week 13 @Texans 0.0 0.0 4 0 1 Week 14 @Bengals 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 15 Ravens 0.0 0.0 3 0 1 Week 16 Saints 0.0 0.0 0 0 1 Week 17 @Commanders 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 18 @Steelers 0.0 0.0 2 0 2

