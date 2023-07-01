Harrison Bryant is set for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Cleveland Browns kick off their season in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.

Harrison Bryant Injury Status

Bryant is currently not on the injured list.

Is Bryant your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Harrison Bryant 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 42 TAR, 31 REC, 239 YDS, 1 TD

Rep Bryant and the Cleveland Browns with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Harrison Bryant Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 30.70 306 46 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 22.75 373 56 2023 ADP - 590 92

Other Browns Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Harrison Bryant 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Panthers 4 2 18 0 Week 2 Jets 4 3 45 0 Week 4 @Falcons 6 4 18 0 Week 5 Chargers 1 0 0 0 Week 6 Patriots 4 3 18 0 Week 7 @Ravens 2 2 15 0 Week 10 @Dolphins 3 3 15 1 Week 11 @Bills 7 4 41 0 Week 12 Buccaneers 2 2 9 0 Week 13 @Texans 1 1 6 0 Week 14 @Bengals 1 1 8 0 Week 15 Ravens 2 2 7 0 Week 17 @Commanders 3 2 19 0 Week 18 @Steelers 2 2 20 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.