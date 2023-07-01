In the AFC round of the NFL playoffs on Saturday, Isaiah McGuire and the Cleveland Browns will match up with the Houston Texans at 4:30 PM ET. If you're seeking McGuire's stats, here is everything you need to know.

Isaiah McGuire Injury Status

McGuire is currently listed as active.

Isaiah McGuire 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats 6 Tackles (2.0 for loss), 1.0 Sack, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Other Browns Players

Isaiah McGuire 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 15 Bears 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 18 @Bengals 1.0 2.0 5 0 0

