Ja'Marr Chase is +1000 to win the Offensive Player of the Year award, according to bookmakers, making him the favorite to take home the hardware in 2023. Better yet, he has two total props that you can wager on. Get more info on those below.

Ja'Marr Chase 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout MVP +15000 31st Bet $100 to win $15,000 Off. POY +1000 1st Bet $100 to win $1,000

Ja'Marr Chase Insights

Chase grabbed 87 balls (134 targets) for 1,046 yards (87.2 per game) last year, a team-high amongst current Bengals, and scored nine TDs.

The Bengals threw the football on 60.5% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 39.5% of the time. Their offense was eighth in the league in points scored.

Cincinnati owned the 23rd-ranked defense this year in terms of passing yards last season (229.1 allowed per game), and it was more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-best with 265 passing yards per game.

All Bengals Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Joe Burrow +600 (1st in NFL) +3000 (15th in NFL) Ja'Marr Chase +15000 (31st in NFL) +1000 (1st in NFL) Trey Hendrickson +8000 (24th in NFL) Sam Hubbard +10000 (28th in NFL) Tee Higgins +8000 (37th in NFL) Joe Mixon +20000 (75th in NFL) Tyler Boyd +25000 (112th in NFL)

