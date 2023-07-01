Ja'Marr Chase: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The 2023 season kicks off for Ja'Marr Chase when the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns square off at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.
Ja'Marr Chase Injury Status
Chase is currently listed as active.
Ja'Marr Chase 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|134 TAR, 87 REC, 1,046 YDS, 9 TD
Ja'Marr Chase Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|155.40
|57
|12
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|193.49
|41
|2
|2023 ADP
|-
|4
|2
Ja'Marr Chase 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Steelers
|16
|10
|129
|1
|Week 2
|@Cowboys
|9
|5
|54
|0
|Week 3
|@Jets
|10
|6
|29
|1
|Week 4
|Dolphins
|6
|4
|81
|0
|Week 5
|@Ravens
|12
|7
|50
|0
|Week 6
|@Saints
|10
|7
|132
|2
|Week 7
|Falcons
|11
|8
|130
|2
|Week 13
|Chiefs
|8
|7
|97
|0
|Week 14
|Browns
|15
|10
|119
|1
|Week 15
|@Buccaneers
|13
|7
|60
|1
|Week 16
|@Patriots
|11
|8
|79
|0
|Week 18
|Ravens
|13
|8
|86
|1
|Wild Card
|Ravens
|12
|9
|84
|1
|Divisional
|@Bills
|8
|5
|61
|1
|Championship Game
|@Chiefs
|8
|6
|75
|0
