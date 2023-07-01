The Cincinnati Reds, including Jake Fraley (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Padres.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

Michael Wacha TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Jake Fraley At The Plate

Fraley is batting .273 with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 25 walks.

Fraley has picked up a hit in 62.5% of his 64 games this year, with multiple hits in 23.4% of those games.

He has gone deep in 15.6% of his games this season, and 4.7% of his plate appearances.

In 48.4% of his games this season, Fraley has picked up at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (18.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 20 times this season (31.3%), including six games with multiple runs (9.4%).

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 30 .274 AVG .272 .339 OBP .376 .487 SLG .467 12 XBH 8 6 HR 5 24 RBI 26 24/10 K/BB 15/15 6 SB 6

Padres Pitching Rankings