Jalen Davis is ready for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Cincinnati Bengals kick off their season in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.

Jalen Davis Injury Status

Davis is currently not on the injured list.

Jalen Davis 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 2 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Jalen Davis 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 9 Panthers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 14 Browns 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

