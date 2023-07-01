In terms of odds to win the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award for 2023-24, the Cleveland Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen is currently +25000 -- continue reading for more stats and info.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jarrett Allen DPOY Odds

DPOY Odds: +25000 (26th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $25000)

Think Jarrett Allen will win Defensive Player of the Year? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!

Jarrett Allen 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 24 Points 13.0 313 Rebounds 8.3 198 Assists 2.3 56 Steals 0.8 19 Blocks 0.9 22 FG% 67.7% 132-for-195

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!

Jarrett Allen's Next Game

Matchup: Cleveland Cavaliers at Chicago Bulls

Cleveland Cavaliers at Chicago Bulls Game Day: December 23, 2023

December 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSOH

NBCS-CHI, BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.