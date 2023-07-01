Joe Burrow's 2023 campaign begins on September 10 with a Week 1 game that pits the Cincinnati Bengals against the Cleveland Browns. Gametime is scheduled for 1:00 PM ET.

Joe Burrow Injury Status

Burrow is currently not on the injury report.

Joe Burrow 2022 Stats

Passing Stats Rushing Stats 414-for-606 (68.3%), 4,475 YDS (7.4 YPA), 35 TD, 12 INT 75 CAR, 257 YDS, 5 TD

Joe Burrow Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 350.70 4 4 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 324.09 5 5 2023 ADP - 38 5

Joe Burrow 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Steelers 33 53 338 2 4 6 47 0 Week 2 @Cowboys 24 36 199 1 0 4 26 0 Week 3 @Jets 23 36 275 3 0 5 0 0 Week 4 Dolphins 20 31 287 2 0 5 6 0 Week 5 @Ravens 24 35 217 1 1 3 6 1 Week 6 @Saints 28 37 300 3 0 4 25 1 Week 7 Falcons 34 42 481 3 0 3 20 1 Week 8 @Browns 25 35 232 2 1 1 2 0 Week 9 Panthers 22 28 206 1 0 4 9 1 Week 11 @Steelers 24 39 355 4 2 4 5 0 Week 12 @Titans 22 37 270 1 0 9 32 0 Week 13 Chiefs 25 31 286 2 0 11 46 1 Week 14 Browns 18 33 239 2 1 6 10 0 Week 15 @Buccaneers 27 39 200 4 1 3 8 0 Week 16 @Patriots 40 52 375 3 2 4 5 0 Week 18 Ravens 25 42 215 1 0 3 10 0 Wild Card Ravens 23 32 209 1 0 5 9 1 Divisional @Bills 23 36 242 2 0 6 31 0 Championship Game @Chiefs 26 41 270 1 2 4 30 0

