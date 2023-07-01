With +20000 odds to capture the Offensive Player of the Year award this season, Joe Mixon is a long shot for the award (75th-best odds in NFL).

Joe Mixon 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +20000 75th Bet $100 to win $20,000

Joe Mixon Insights

Last year Mixon took 210 carries for 814 rushing yards (58.1 per game) and seven touchdowns. When it comes to receiving, he caught 60 passes for 441 yards (31.5 per game) and two touchdowns.

The Bengals, who were eighth in the NFL in points scored last year, attempted a pass 60.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.5% of the time.

While Cincinnati's run defense ranked seventh with 106.6 rushing yards allowed per game last season, it was worse on offense, ranking fourth-worst (95.5 rushing yards per game).

All Bengals Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Joe Burrow +600 (1st in NFL) +3000 (15th in NFL) Ja'Marr Chase +15000 (31st in NFL) +1000 (1st in NFL) Trey Hendrickson +8000 (24th in NFL) Sam Hubbard +10000 (28th in NFL) Tee Higgins +8000 (37th in NFL) Joe Mixon +20000 (75th in NFL) Tyler Boyd +25000 (112th in NFL)

