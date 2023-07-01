Joe Mixon: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Joe Mixon's 2023 campaign starts on September 10 with a Week 1 contest that pits the Cincinnati Bengals against the Cleveland Browns. Gametime is scheduled for 1:00 PM ET.
Joe Mixon Injury Status
Mixon is currently listed as active.
Joe Mixon 2022 Stats
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|210 CAR, 814 YDS (3.9 YPC), 7 TD
|75 TAR, 60 REC, 441 YDS, 2 TD
Joe Mixon Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|179.50
|42
|14
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|175.94
|48
|10
|2023 ADP
|-
|33
|14
Joe Mixon 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Steelers
|27
|82
|0
|7
|63
|0
|Week 2
|@Cowboys
|19
|57
|0
|3
|26
|0
|Week 3
|@Jets
|12
|24
|0
|3
|14
|0
|Week 4
|Dolphins
|24
|61
|1
|4
|13
|0
|Week 5
|@Ravens
|14
|78
|0
|3
|10
|0
|Week 6
|@Saints
|8
|45
|0
|4
|23
|1
|Week 7
|Falcons
|17
|58
|1
|3
|33
|0
|Week 8
|@Browns
|8
|27
|0
|7
|32
|0
|Week 9
|Panthers
|22
|153
|4
|4
|58
|1
|Week 11
|@Steelers
|7
|20
|0
|3
|42
|0
|Week 14
|Browns
|14
|96
|0
|2
|10
|0
|Week 15
|@Buccaneers
|11
|21
|0
|5
|33
|0
|Week 16
|@Patriots
|16
|65
|0
|7
|43
|0
|Week 18
|Ravens
|11
|27
|1
|5
|41
|0
|Wild Card
|Ravens
|11
|39
|0
|3
|17
|0
|Divisional
|@Bills
|20
|105
|1
|2
|18
|0
|Championship Game
|@Chiefs
|8
|19
|0
|3
|15
|0
