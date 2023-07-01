After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Joey Votto and the Cincinnati Reds face the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Michael Wacha) at 1:40 PM ET on Saturday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

TV Channel: BSOH

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Joey Votto At The Plate

Votto has three home runs and four walks while batting .167.

In three of nine games this season (33.3%), Votto has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In nine games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Votto has driven in a run in three games this year (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In three of nine games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 2 .238 AVG .000 .385 OBP .100 .667 SLG .000 3 XBH 0 3 HR 0 7 RBI 1 7/3 K/BB 5/1 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings