After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Joey Votto and the Cincinnati Reds face the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Michael Wacha) at 1:40 PM ET on Saturday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Joey Votto At The Plate

  • Votto has three home runs and four walks while batting .167.
  • In three of nine games this season (33.3%), Votto has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In nine games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Votto has driven in a run in three games this year (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In three of nine games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 2
.238 AVG .000
.385 OBP .100
.667 SLG .000
3 XBH 0
3 HR 0
7 RBI 1
7/3 K/BB 5/1
0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Padres have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Padres rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (90 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Wacha makes the start for the Padres, his 15th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 2.90 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday, June 20, the righty went six innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • The 32-year-old has a 2.90 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .209 to his opponents.
