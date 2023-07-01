Johnny Gaudreau is +20000 to claim the 2023-24 Hart Memorial Trophy, presented to the NHL's MVP. For more stats and info on this Columbus Blue Jackets player, see below.

Johnny Gaudreau's Hart Trophy Odds

MVP Odds: +20000 (31st in NHL)

Johnny Gaudreau 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 33 Time on Ice 18:54 624:08 Goals 0.2 6 Assists 0.4 14 Points 0.6 20 Hits 0.0 1 Takeaways 0.3 10 Giveaways 0.5 15 Penalty Minutes 0.3 10

Johnny Gaudreau's Next Game

Matchup: Washington Capitals at Columbus Blue Jackets

Washington Capitals at Columbus Blue Jackets Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM TV Channel: BSOH,MNMT,ESPN+

TV Channel: BSOH,MNMT,ESPN+

Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

