Johnny Gaudreau is +20000 to claim the 2023-24 Hart Memorial Trophy, presented to the NHL's MVP. For more stats and info on this Columbus Blue Jackets player, see below.

Johnny Gaudreau's Hart Trophy Odds

  • MVP Odds: +20000 (31st in NHL)

Johnny Gaudreau 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total
Games Played -- 33
Time on Ice 18:54 624:08
Goals 0.2 6
Assists 0.4 14
Points 0.6 20
Hits 0.0 1
Takeaways 0.3 10
Giveaways 0.5 15
Penalty Minutes 0.3 10

Johnny Gaudreau's Next Game

