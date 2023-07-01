Morocco has the worst odds to top Group H at the 2023 Women's World Cup, at +15000. Its first game is on July 24 against Germany.

Morocco: World Cup Futures

Odds Overall Rank Group Rank Odds to Win +25000 23 4 Odds to Win Group H +15000 28 4

Morocco: Last World Cup Performance

Morocco was not one of the 24 squads at the previous World Cup in 2019.

Morocco: World Cup Schedule

Opponent Date Time Score Goal Diff Germany July 24 4:30 AM ET - - South Korea July 30 12:30 AM ET - - Colombia August 3 6:00 AM ET - -

Morocco Roster

Name Age Number Club Hanane Ait El Haj 28 - AS FAR (Morocco) Siham Boukhami 31 4 AS FAR (Morocco) Rkia Mazrouai 21 14 Sporting du Pays de Charleroi () Yasmin Katie Mrabet Slack 23 - Levante UD (Spain) Nesryne El Chad 20 5 Lille (France) Nouhaila Benzina 25 - AS FAR (Morocco) Sabah Seghir 22 13 SSC Napoli (Italy) Ghizlane Chhiri 28 15 AS FAR (Morocco) Zineb Redouani 23 2 AS FAR (Morocco) Ines Arouaissa 22 - Cannes () Khadija Er-Rmichi 33 - AS FAR (Morocco) Assia Zouhair 32 - SCC Mohammedia (Morocco) Fatima Zohra Gharbi 22 - CE Europa (Spain) Samya Hassani 2022 - SC Telstar () Ibtissam Jraidi 30 - Al Ahli () Rosella Ayane 27 23 Tottenham Hotspur FC Women (England) Fatima Tagnaout 24 11 AS FAR (Morocco) Anissa Lahmari 26 - EA Guingamp (France) Sakina Ouzraoui Diki 21 - Club Brugge KV () Imane Saoud 21 20 Servette Geneva (Switzerland) Kenza Chapelle 20 - FC Nantes (France) Sarah Kassi 19 - FC Fleury (France) Ghizlane Chebbak 32 7 AS FAR (Morocco) Najat Badri 35 - AS FAR (Morocco) Elodie Nakkach 28 6 Servette Geneva (Switzerland) Salma Amani 33 8 Metz (France) Anissa Belkasmi 21 25 US Orleans (France) Sofia Bouftini 21 24 RS Berkane (Morocco)

