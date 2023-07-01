At +3000, Myles Murphy outside the top-10 favorites to bring home the 2023 Defensive Rookie of the Year award, as his odds are 13th-best in the league.

Want to bet on Myles Murphy? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Myles Murphy 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. ROY +3000 13th Bet $100 to win $3,000

Myles Murphy Insights

The Bengals owned the 23rd-ranked defense this year in terms of passing yards last season (229.1 allowed per game), and they were better on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-best with 265 passing yards per game.

While Cincinnati's run defense ranked seventh with 106.6 rushing yards allowed per game last season, it was worse on offense, ranking fourth-worst (95.5 rushing yards per game).

Sign up now to bet on NFL player futures all season long with BetMGM!

All Bengals Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Joe Burrow +600 (1st in NFL) +3000 (15th in NFL) Ja'Marr Chase +15000 (31st in NFL) +1000 (1st in NFL) Trey Hendrickson +8000 (24th in NFL) Sam Hubbard +10000 (28th in NFL) Tee Higgins +8000 (37th in NFL) Joe Mixon +20000 (75th in NFL) Tyler Boyd +25000 (112th in NFL)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.