Nick Chubb is +1800 to win the Offensive Player of the Year award, according to sportsbooks. Those odds are fourth-best in the league.

Nick Chubb 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +1800 4th Bet $100 to win $1,800

Nick Chubb Insights

Chubb took 302 carries for 1,525 rushing yards a season ago (89.7 per game) while scoring 12 touchdowns.

The Browns, who were 18th in the NFL in points scored last year, dropped back to pass 50.4% of the time while running the ball 49.6% of the time.

Cleveland averaged 146.5 rushing yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it sixth in the NFL. Defensively, it ranked 25th, giving up 135.2 rushing yards per game.

All Browns Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Myles Garrett +20000 (41st in NFL) +700 (2nd in NFL) Deshaun Watson +3000 (12th in NFL) +25000 (112th in NFL) Nick Chubb +1800 (4th in NFL) Za'Darius Smith +10000 (28th in NFL) Amari Cooper +12500 (50th in NFL) Denzel Ward +25000 (71st in NFL) Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah +25000 (71st in NFL) David Njoku +20000 (75th in NFL) Elijah Moore +25000 (112th in NFL)

