The 2023 season kicks off for Nick Scott when the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns come together at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Nick Scott Injury Status

Scott is currently not listed as injured.

Nick Scott 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 83 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 2 INT, 5 Pass Def.

Nick Scott 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Bills 0.0 0.0 7 0 1 Week 2 Falcons 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 4 @49ers 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 5 Cowboys 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 6 Panthers 0.0 0.0 2 1 1 Week 8 49ers 0.0 0.0 7 0 1 Week 9 @Buccaneers 0.0 1.0 4 0 0 Week 10 Cardinals 0.0 0.0 9 0 0 Week 11 @Saints 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 12 @Chiefs 0.0 0.0 7 1 1 Week 13 Seahawks 0.0 0.0 8 0 1 Week 14 Raiders 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 15 @Packers 0.0 0.0 8 0 0 Week 16 Broncos 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 17 @Chargers 0.0 0.0 5 0 0

