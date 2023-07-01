Phillip Walker and the Cleveland Browns will meet the Baltimore Ravens at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 4 of the 2023 campaign. Peruse Walker's stats in the article below.

Phillip Walker Injury Status

Walker is currently not on the injury report.

Is Walker your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Phillip Walker 2022 Stats

Passing Stats Rushing Stats
63-for-106 (59.4%), 731 YDS (6.9 YPA), 3 TD, 3 INT 6 CAR, 39 YDS, 0 TD

Rep Walker and the Cleveland Browns with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Phillip Walker Fantasy Insights

Other Browns Players

Anthony Walker: Stats & Injury News
Za'Darius Smith: Stats & Injury News
Myles Garrett: Stats & Injury News
Denzel Ward: Stats & Injury News
Nick Chubb: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
David Njoku: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Rodney McLeod: Stats & Injury News
Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: Stats & Injury News
Kareem Hunt: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Deshaun Watson: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Jordan Akins: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Amari Cooper: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Sione Takitaki: Stats & Injury News
Juan Thornhill: Stats & Injury News
Jerome Ford: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Grant Delpit: Stats & Injury News
Donovan Peoples-Jones: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Jacob Phillips: Stats & Injury News
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah: Stats & Injury News
Thomas Graham Jr.: Stats & Injury News

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Phillip Walker 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs
Week 5 49ers 5 6 60 0 0 0 0 0
Week 6 @Rams 10 16 60 0 0 1 -1 0
Week 7 Buccaneers 16 22 177 2 0 0 0 0
Week 8 @Falcons 19 36 317 1 1 1 20 0
Week 9 @Bengals 3 10 9 0 2 1 6 0
Week 10 Falcons 10 16 108 0 0 3 14 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.