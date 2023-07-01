Phillip Walker and the Cleveland Browns will meet the Baltimore Ravens at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 4 of the 2023 campaign. Peruse Walker's stats in the article below.

Phillip Walker Injury Status

Walker is currently not on the injury report.

Phillip Walker 2022 Stats

Passing Stats Rushing Stats 63-for-106 (59.4%), 731 YDS (6.9 YPA), 3 TD, 3 INT 6 CAR, 39 YDS, 0 TD

Phillip Walker Fantasy Insights

Other Browns Players

Phillip Walker 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 5 49ers 5 6 60 0 0 0 0 0 Week 6 @Rams 10 16 60 0 0 1 -1 0 Week 7 Buccaneers 16 22 177 2 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Falcons 19 36 317 1 1 1 20 0 Week 9 @Bengals 3 10 9 0 2 1 6 0 Week 10 Falcons 10 16 108 0 0 3 14 0

