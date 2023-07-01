Pierre Strong Jr.: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Pierre Strong Jr. is set to take the gridiron on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Cleveland Browns square off against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL campaign.
Pierre Strong Jr. Injury Status
Strong is currently not on the injury report.
Is Strong your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!
Pierre Strong Jr. 2022 Stats
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|10 CAR, 100 YDS (10.0 YPC), 1 TD
|7 TAR, 7 REC, 42 YDS, 0 TD
Rep Strong and the Cleveland Browns with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Pierre Strong Jr. Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|20.20
|355
|82
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|33.30
|316
|88
|2023 ADP
|-
|273
|74
Other Browns Players
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Pierre Strong Jr. 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 6
|@Browns
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 14
|@Cardinals
|5
|70
|1
|2
|20
|0
|Week 15
|@Raiders
|4
|25
|0
|3
|12
|0
|Week 16
|Bengals
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.