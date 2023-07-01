The Cincinnati Reds and TJ Friedl take the field in the second game of a three-game series against Fernando Tatis Jr. and the San Diego Padres on Saturday at Great American Ball Park.

The Reds are listed as +135 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Padres (-160). The total is 11 runs for the matchup (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds to go under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Reds gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Reds vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Padres -160 +135 11 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 4-3.

When it comes to the over/under, the Reds and their opponents are 7-3-0 in their last 10 games.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Reds' past 10 contests.

Explore More About This Game

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 61 games this year and have walked away with the win 30 times (49.2%) in those games.

Cincinnati has entered 26 games this season as the underdog by +135 or more and is 12-14 in those contests.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 42.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Games involving Cincinnati have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 48 of 82 chances this season.

In 12 games with a line this season, the Reds have a mark of 6-6-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 22-20 22-18 15-19 29-19 29-27 15-11

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.