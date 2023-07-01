With +10000 odds to win the Defensive Player of the Year award this season, Sam Hubbard a long shot for the award (28th-best odds in league).

Sam Hubbard 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. POY +10000 28th Bet $100 to win $10,000

Sam Hubbard Insights

With 6.5 sacks to go with 11.0 TFL and 60 tackles in 15 games, Hubbard was a key player on defense.

The Bengals ranked 23rd in pass defense last season (229.1 passing yards allowed per game), but they excelled on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-best in the NFL with 265 passing yards per game.

Cincinnati ranked fourth-worst in rushing offense (95.5 rushing yards per game) last season, but it played better on defense, ranking seventh with 106.6 rushing yards allowed per game.

All Bengals Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Joe Burrow +600 (1st in NFL) +3000 (15th in NFL) Ja'Marr Chase +15000 (31st in NFL) +1000 (1st in NFL) Trey Hendrickson +8000 (24th in NFL) Sam Hubbard +10000 (28th in NFL) Tee Higgins +8000 (37th in NFL) Joe Mixon +20000 (75th in NFL) Tyler Boyd +25000 (112th in NFL)

