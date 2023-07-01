Shelby Harris' 2023 season begins on September 10 with a Week 1 matchup that pits the Cleveland Browns against the Cincinnati Bengals. Gametime is set for 1:00 PM ET.

Shelby Harris Injury Status

Harris is currently listed as active.

Shelby Harris 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 44 Tackles (5.0 for loss), 2.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 4 Pass Def.

Shelby Harris 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Broncos 0.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 4 @Lions 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 5 @Saints 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 6 Cardinals 1.0 1.0 4 0 0 Week 7 @Chargers 0.0 1.0 2 0 2 Week 8 Giants 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 9 @Cardinals 1.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 12 Raiders 0.0 1.0 2 0 1 Week 13 @Rams 0.0 0.0 1 0 1 Week 16 @Chiefs 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 17 Jets 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 18 Rams 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Wild Card @49ers 0.0 0.0 3 0 0

