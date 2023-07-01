Shelby Harris: 2023 Stats & Injury News
Shelby Harris' 2023 season begins on September 10 with a Week 1 matchup that pits the Cleveland Browns against the Cincinnati Bengals. Gametime is set for 1:00 PM ET.
Shelby Harris Injury Status
Harris is currently listed as active.
Is Harris your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!
Shelby Harris 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|44 Tackles (5.0 for loss), 2.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 4 Pass Def.
Rep Harris and the Cleveland Browns with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Other Browns Players
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Shelby Harris 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|Broncos
|0.0
|1.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Lions
|0.0
|0.0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Saints
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Cardinals
|1.0
|1.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Chargers
|0.0
|1.0
|2
|0
|2
|Week 8
|Giants
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Cardinals
|1.0
|1.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 10
|@Buccaneers
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Raiders
|0.0
|1.0
|2
|0
|1
|Week 13
|@Rams
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|1
|Week 16
|@Chiefs
|0.0
|0.0
|6
|0
|0
|Week 17
|Jets
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 18
|Rams
|0.0
|0.0
|6
|0
|0
|Wild Card
|@49ers
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.