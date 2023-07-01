The start of the 2023 NFL season is just around the corner, with Sione Takitaki and the Cleveland Browns opening the year with a bout against the Cincinnati Bengals at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Sione Takitaki Injury Status

Takitaki is currently not on the injury report.

Sione Takitaki 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 69 Tackles (4.0 for loss), 1.0 Sack, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Sione Takitaki 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Panthers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 3 Steelers 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 4 @Falcons 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 5 Chargers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 6 Patriots 0.0 1.0 5 0 0 Week 7 @Ravens 0.0 1.0 7 0 0 Week 8 Bengals 1.0 1.0 13 0 0 Week 10 @Dolphins 0.0 1.0 10 0 0 Week 11 @Bills 0.0 0.0 9 0 0 Week 12 Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 13 @Texans 0.0 0.0 9 0 0

