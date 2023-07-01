Thomas Graham Jr. is ready to hit the gridiron on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Cleveland Browns collide with the Cincinnati Bengals in the first week of the 2023 NFL campaign.

Thomas Graham Jr. Injury Status

Graham is currently not on the injury report.

Thomas Graham Jr. 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 6 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Thomas Graham Jr. 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 12 Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 6 0 0

