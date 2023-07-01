Looking at odds to win the Vezina Trophy (awarded to the NHL's best goaltender) for the 2023-24 season, the Pittsburgh Penguins' Tristan Jarry is currently +5000 -- continue reading for more stats and information.

Tristan Jarry's Vezina Trophy Odds

Vezina Trophy Odds: +5000 (13th in NHL)

Tristan Jarry 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 22 Goaltending Record -- 9-11-2 Shots Against 20.33 610 Goals Against 2.61 53 Saves 18.53 556 Save % -- 0.911

Tristan Jarry's Next Game

Matchup: Carolina Hurricanes at Pittsburgh Penguins

Carolina Hurricanes at Pittsburgh Penguins Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM TV Channel: BSSO,SportsNet PT,ESPN+

TV Channel: BSSO,SportsNet PT,ESPN+

Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

