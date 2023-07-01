The Cincinnati Reds, including Tyler Stephenson (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 1:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his last game against the Padres.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

Michael Wacha TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Read More About This Game

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson has 12 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 28 walks while batting .261.

Stephenson will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 with one homer during his last outings.

In 50 of 76 games this season (65.8%) Stephenson has had a hit, and in 20 of those games he had more than one (26.3%).

He has gone deep in 7.9% of his games this season, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

Stephenson has had at least one RBI in 35.5% of his games this year (27 of 76), with two or more RBI six times (7.9%).

He has scored in 31 games this year (40.8%), including multiple runs in four games.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 38 .257 AVG .264 .336 OBP .331 .368 SLG .382 7 XBH 12 4 HR 2 16 RBI 17 38/15 K/BB 47/13 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings