Luke Maile Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Padres - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds and Luke Maile, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, battle Adrian Morejon and the San Diego Padres at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Padres.
Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Adrian Morejon
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luke Maile? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|How to Watch Reds vs Padres
|Reds vs Padres Player Props
|Reds vs Padres Pitching Matchup
|Reds vs Padres Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs Padres Odds
|Reds vs Padres Prediction
Luke Maile At The Plate
- Maile is hitting .238 with seven doubles, three home runs and six walks.
- In 16 of 33 games this season (48.5%) Maile has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (12.1%).
- He has homered in 9.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In six games this season (18.2%), Maile has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (12.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in nine games this season (27.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|14
|.176
|AVG
|.333
|.236
|OBP
|.389
|.255
|SLG
|.697
|2
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|7
|18/3
|K/BB
|8/3
|1
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Padres have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.86).
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (91 total, 1.1 per game).
- Morejon makes his first start of the season for the Padres.
- The 24-year-old left-hander has four appearances in relief this season.
- He has a 6.75 ERA and 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .333 against him over his four appearances this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.