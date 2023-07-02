Elena Delle Donne and the Washington Mystics (9-6) go up against Arike Ogunbowale and the Dallas Wings (7-8) on Sunday, July 2, 2023 at College Park Center, at 3:00 PM ET on ABC.

Mystics vs. Wings Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Arena: College Park Center

Key Stats for Mystics vs. Wings

Washington's 80.0 points per game are just 3.8 fewer points than the 83.8 Dallas allows.

Washington's 42.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as Dallas has allowed to its opponents.

This season, the Mystics have a 4-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.5% from the field.

Washington is knocking down 32.8% of its shots from beyond the arc, which is just 0.7 percentage points fewer than the 33.5% Dallas' opponents are averaging on the season.

The Mystics are 5-1 in games when the team makes more than 33.5% of their three-point attempts.

Dallas and Washington rebound at about the same rate, with Dallas averaging 4.1 more rebounds per game.

Mystics Injuries