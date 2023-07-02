Reds vs. Padres Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 2
Sunday's contest at Great American Ball Park has the Cincinnati Reds (44-39) matching up with the San Diego Padres (38-45) at 1:40 PM ET (on July 2). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 4-2 win for the Reds, so it should be a competitive matchup.
The probable pitchers are Andrew Abbott (4-0) for the Reds and Adrian Morejon for the Padres.
Reds vs. Padres Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
Reds vs. Padres Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Reds 4, Padres 3.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Padres
- Total Prediction: Under 11 runs
Reds Performance Insights
- Over the past 10 games, the Reds have been favored twice and won both contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Reds' last 10 games.
- The Reds have won 12, or 63.2%, of the 19 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Cincinnati is 7-4 this season when entering a game favored by -125 or more on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Reds, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.
- Cincinnati is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking seventh with 414 total runs this season.
- The Reds' 5.01 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 26
|@ Orioles
|L 10-3
|Brandon Williamson vs Cole Irvin
|June 27
|@ Orioles
|W 3-1
|Andrew Abbott vs Tyler Wells
|June 28
|@ Orioles
|W 11-7
|Luke Weaver vs Kyle Gibson
|June 30
|Padres
|W 7-5
|Graham Ashcraft vs Seth Lugo
|July 1
|Padres
|L 12-5
|Brandon Williamson vs Michael Wacha
|July 2
|Padres
|-
|Andrew Abbott vs Yu Darvish
|July 3
|@ Nationals
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Jake Irvin
|July 4
|@ Nationals
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Patrick Corbin
|July 5
|@ Nationals
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Josiah Gray
|July 6
|@ Nationals
|-
|Brandon Williamson vs MacKenzie Gore
|July 7
|@ Brewers
|-
|Andrew Abbott vs Corbin Burnes
