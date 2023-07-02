Top Player Prop Bets for Reds vs. Padres on July 2, 2023
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Bookmakers have listed player props for Juan Soto and others when the Cincinnati Reds host the San Diego Padres at Great American Ball Park on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Reds vs. Padres Game Info
- When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres
Juan Soto Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Soto Stats
- Soto has recorded 78 hits with 20 doubles, 15 home runs and 75 walks. He has driven in 46 runs with five stolen bases.
- He has a .274/.423/.502 slash line so far this year.
- Soto hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with a double, a home run, four walks and five RBI.
Soto Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|Jul. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|4
|4
|0
|at Reds
|Jun. 30
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 29
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 28
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 27
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Juan Soto or other Padres players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.