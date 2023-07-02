On Sunday, Spencer Steer (.600 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Cincinnati Reds face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Adrian Morejon. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Adrian Morejon

Adrian Morejon TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Steer? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer has 82 hits and an OBP of .370 to go with a slugging percentage of .490. All three of those stats rank first among Cincinnati hitters this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 36th, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 32nd in the league in slugging.

Steer has picked up a hit in 66.3% of his 80 games this year, with multiple hits in 27.5% of them.

In 16.3% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Steer has an RBI in 33 of 80 games this season, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 37 of 80 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 40 .285 AVG .273 .387 OBP .353 .472 SLG .507 14 XBH 20 6 HR 7 23 RBI 25 29/21 K/BB 35/17 7 SB 2

Padres Pitching Rankings