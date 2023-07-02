Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Padres - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
On Sunday, Spencer Steer (.600 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Cincinnati Reds face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Adrian Morejon. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Padres Starter: Adrian Morejon
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer has 82 hits and an OBP of .370 to go with a slugging percentage of .490. All three of those stats rank first among Cincinnati hitters this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 36th, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 32nd in the league in slugging.
- Steer has picked up a hit in 66.3% of his 80 games this year, with multiple hits in 27.5% of them.
- In 16.3% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Steer has an RBI in 33 of 80 games this season, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 37 of 80 games this year, and more than once 5 times.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|40
|.285
|AVG
|.273
|.387
|OBP
|.353
|.472
|SLG
|.507
|14
|XBH
|20
|6
|HR
|7
|23
|RBI
|25
|29/21
|K/BB
|35/17
|7
|SB
|2
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 3.86 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (91 total, 1.1 per game).
- Morejon starts for the first time this season for the Padres.
- The 24-year-old left-hander has four appearances in relief this season.
- In four games this season, he has put up a 6.75 ERA and averages 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .333 against him.
