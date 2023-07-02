On Sunday, Will Benson (hitting .464 in his past 10 games) and the Cincinnati Reds play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Adrian Morejon. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Padres.

Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Padres Starter: Adrian Morejon

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Will Benson At The Plate

Benson has two doubles, three triples, three home runs and 15 walks while hitting .299.

Benson will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .444 during his last outings.

Benson has picked up a hit in 51.4% of his 35 games this season, with more than one hit in 17.1% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 8.6% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Benson has driven in a run in five games this year (14.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once 13 times this year (37.1%), including three games with multiple runs (8.6%).

Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 18 .220 AVG .383 .304 OBP .482 .400 SLG .553 3 XBH 5 3 HR 0 4 RBI 3 21/6 K/BB 7/9 4 SB 2

Padres Pitching Rankings