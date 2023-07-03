Jonathan India -- .139 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Washington Nationals, with Jake Irvin on the mound, on July 3 at 6:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Game Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin

Jake Irvin TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Explore More About This Game

Jonathan India At The Plate

India is hitting .254 with 17 doubles, 11 home runs and 33 walks.

Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 80th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 46th and he is 96th in slugging.

India has gotten a hit in 59 of 84 games this season (70.2%), with at least two hits on 18 occasions (21.4%).

He has homered in 11.9% of his games this year, and 3% of his chances at the plate.

India has an RBI in 28 of 84 games this year, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 57.1% of his games this year (48 of 84), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (11.9%) he has scored more than once.

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 40 .288 AVG .221 .385 OBP .304 .462 SLG .362 17 XBH 11 5 HR 6 25 RBI 20 31/19 K/BB 38/14 7 SB 4

Nationals Pitching Rankings