Spencer Steer and Jeimer Candelario will be among the star attractions when the Cincinnati Reds play the Washington Nationals on Monday at 6:05 PM ET, at Nationals Park.

The Reds are the favorite in this one, at -125, while the underdog Nationals have +105 odds to upset. The total is 10 runs for this game.

Reds vs. Nationals Odds & Info

Date: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Reds -125 +105 10 -115 -105 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

The Reds have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and won both contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Reds and their opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Reds' last 10 games.

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds are 13-7 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 65% of those games).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, Cincinnati has a record of 8-4 (66.7%).

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Reds a 55.6% chance to win.

Cincinnati has combined with opponents to go over the total 49 times this season for a 49-34-1 record against the over/under.

The Reds have put together a 6-6-0 record ATS this season.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 23-21 22-18 16-20 29-19 29-28 16-11

